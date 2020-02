JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Eagles and Republic Tigers traded blows all game, keeping things close until the very end, but Joplin was able to secure the 51-46 win Friday night, handing Republic their first COC loss of the season.

With the win, Joplin, Republic, and Nixa are now all 5-1 in the COC. Joplin moves to 16-5 overall.

The Eagles will head on the road to face Carl Junction in their next contest on Tuesday.