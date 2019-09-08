Joplin Eagles soar high over Webb City

WEBB CITY, MO — Cardinal Stadium was packed out in red in support of Kadin Roberts-Day, and seeing the result of Joplin defeating Webb City 35-28, it’s certain that he watched over with an even bigger smile above.

The Eagles started the game with 10 men on the field, leaving a spot open for Roberts-Day. Webb City football head coach John Roderique declined the penalty and the game ensued.

Quarterback Blake Tash got it going early for Joplin with a touchdown pass to Zach Westmoreland. Webb City stayed alive following a Cale McCallister touchdown reception, but turnovers proved to be an issue for the Cardinals.

After the first half alone, the Cardinals had four turnovers including three fumbles and an interception. Three of the four turnovers resulted in touchdowns for Joplin. Webb City came out in the second half with a different force, narrowing the scoreline, but Joplin maintained its lead and finished on top.

If you add the scoreline together between 35 and 28 the total results in 63. Roberts-Day wore the number 63 jersey. It simply couldn’t have had a better ending.

Joplin plays host to Carthage and Webb City heads to Neosho next week.