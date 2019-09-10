Joplin Eagles glide through week two for an inspiring Top Performer of the Week

The Joplin Eagles defeated the Webb City Cardinals 35-28 Saturday night at Cardinal Stadium, days after news broke that the team lost a fallen brother in Kadin Roberts-Day. It was an inspiring and moving showing by the whole team to win it for number 63 in the fashion the Eagles did.

That is more than deserving of Top Performer of the Week and beyond.

Joplin returns to action at home hosting the Carthage Tigers on Friday.

Week 2 Top Performer Finalists:

1.) Joplin Eagles

2.) Brett and Nick Sarwinski – Galena

3.) Patrick Carlton – Carthage

4.) Gage Kelley – Neosho

5.) Zach Jones – Mount Vernon

