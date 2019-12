COLUMBIA, Mo. — After an undefeated regular season, the Joplin Eagles season came to an end with a 35-20 loss to the De Smet Spartans in the Class 6 state title game.

Joplin’s 2019 season also included a Central Ozark Conference title in just its second year as a member of the conference. The Eagles finish with a single loss on the year and Class 6 state runner-ups.