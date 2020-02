PITTSBURG, KS — Independence scored 41 second half points en route to a come from behind and earn a 60-53 win over Pittsburg.

Independence senior Davion Lewis led the way for the bulldogs with 32 points. Pittsburg was paced by senior Gavyn Elkamil who had 28 points tonight. LJ Butcher added 16 for PHS.

Sub-state is next for both of these teams. Pittsburg plays in Class 5A while Independence will be in Class 4A.