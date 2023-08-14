PITTSBURG, Ks– Last year, the St. Mary’s Colgan Panthers went 9-2 and made it all the way to the Class 1A state sectionals!

Coming into 2023, the buzz around the team is excitement due to the talent and experience they have coming back.

The Colgan Panthers got right back to it early this morning in preparation for the upcoming season.

They are looking to make their mark this season with a surplus of talent and experience coming back.

Up front, they bring back four offensive line starters including seniors Tristan Voss and Ethan Hoagland.

They also bring back their lethal duo in the backfield with quarterback Tucker Harrell and Cooper Simmons who combined for 42 touchdowns last season.

Defensively, they bring back six starters including leading tacklers in Simmons, Harrell, Voss, and Connor Vanbecelaere.

After falling short in last year’s playoffs, it certainly left them with a little more motivation and maybe a little unfinished business coming into this season hungry for reaching that state championship game.

Head Coach Shawn Seematter said, “Landscape of state playoffs is always tough and you always want to win as many games as you can. But I think, expectations are always to play deep and I think these guys are no different. So yeah, there’s certainly a little bit chip on their shoulder and unfinished business to go out of seniors and and keep it off the best we can”.

Senior Cooper Simmons said, “Yes, sir. I think, because we had a couple of key injuries now that took place in going into our last game. And so that kind of hurt us. But at the same time, we know what we’re capable of and all the, whenever you put all the hard work in and you just fall just short, that leaves just a sour taste like we always have. And so I think, if we come in with the right attitude and we take care of business each week, we’ll look ahead to our next opponent. We focus on part of that week. I think we can get the job done”.

Senior Tucker Harrell said, “Yeah, definitely. We were definitely disappointed. At the end of last season. We thought we had a good shot at it and came up a little short, but we’re hungrier than ever”.

Now the Panthers will open up their 2023 campaign when they host the Frontenac Raiders on Friday, September 1st.