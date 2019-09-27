Hidden Gem: Quapaw football to pay tribute to Quapaw Nation Friday

QUAPAW, Ok. — When Quapaw football takes the field Friday against Colcord, there will be a special feeling in the air.

As part of Native American night, the school is recognizing the Quapaw tribe for its contributions to the community by wearing a special jersey with the tribe’s colors.

“Everybody was all for it, Quapaw junior Kale Thomasson said. “We didn’t know it would happen or not. It was quite a surprise.”

“I’m just very grateful that the tribe did that for us,” senior Tanner Daniels added. “Something like that its almost like Christmas. You know you open up something right underneath the Christmas tree, and you finally get to see it.”

Wildcats head coach Chris Cawyer came up with the idea as he felt the time was right to give praise to the Quapaw Nation.

“The Quapaw tribe, they’ve just been a tremendous asset to our school,” Cawyer said. “We want to pay back and show them we care about them.”

There will be two sets of jerseys worn Friday night. One worn by the home team and one by the away team. Quapaw will wear the red jersey while Colcord will have the blue jersey. Each set of threads has the Quapaw Nation logo on the front and O-Gah-Pah on the back.

“They’re awesome. They turned out really good. You put both the red and the blue together, its going to be an exciting night.” Cawyer said.

Assistant coach Trenton Stand serves as Director of the Realty Department of the Quapaw Nation and he says wearing the jersey’s on Friday is the perfect tribute.

“To allow for this to take place is great on all spectrums,” Stand said. “It’s good for the school system who have seen the benefits of the tribe being so generous to help out with things that they need, and then for the school to be able to give back to the tribe, there is some appreciation there.”

“It’s definitely going to be exciting,” Daniels said. I mean you’re both playing for the tribe. You’re wearing those jersey’s and all that. It’s going to make us feel really good. Make us psyched up.”

Kickoff is set for 7 pm, and halftime will be extended to 30 minutes to allow a performance from tribe dancers.