Hidden Gem Preview: Monett at Seneca

Seneca had two straight opportunities to earn signature wins against state ranked opponents, and both times the Indians came away victorious.

The latest was a 15-11 win against Lamar, the program’s first win over the Tigers in seven years.

“To be able to beat a Cassville and Lamar the last two weeks definitely gives our football players some confidence,” Seneca head coach Ryan McFarland said. “We are 3-0 in conference right now. We want to continue that streak.”

“Beating Lamar especially they are seven time state champs, they hadn’t been beat on their home turf since I think it was 2012,” Seneca senior Monty Mailes said. “So I mean it was a great confidence booster for us.”

“I feel like we are finding our way as a team,” teammate Preston Armstrong added. “We have great running backs, great quarterback, great skill players so I think we’ll be good against the rest of our opponents.”

The schedule doesn’t get easier for the Indians. 3-2 Monett is on the ledger Friday night, and looking to carry momentum from its own win streak.

“Right now our kids are flying pretty high,” Monett head coach Derrek Uhl said. “It’s nice going into this week knowing that you have confidence playing a good team.”

The Monett players like senior Gunnar Bradley are feeling that confidence.

“If we go out there and play to our potential, we can just go out and beat everyone one our schedule,” Bradley said.”

Driven by self-assurance, both teams want to stay in contention for the Big 8 West title, and with the district tournament around the corner, the teams know every one of these last few games are important.

“If you take the physicalness of Lamar, and the athletic ability of Cassville and put them together, you basically get Monett. We ‘ve got a huge challenge coming up,” McFarland said. “If you don’t take care of business, and what’s right in front of you, then you can’t worry about what happens down the road. Hopefully they’ll be focused this Friday night and we’ll try to take another step in that direction.”

“You’re potentially playing for a conference championship,” Uhl said. “This is a big one for a lot of reasons, and that just adds to it.”

Kickoff from Seneca is set for 7 pm Friday night.