Game of the Week: Neosho ends Monett’s hot streak in first round of districts

The Neosho Wildcats defeated the Monett Cubs 49-20 in both teams’ debut in Class 4 – District 6.

Last season the Wildcats were in Class 5 while Monett was in Class 3.

Neosho entered the game on a three game winning streak, as did Monett. While both teams usually rely on their defenses heavily, the final score indicates that the offenses were out tonight.

Neosho started the game with an opening drive 1-yard score by Drayke Perry. The Wildcats would keep their 7-0 lead into the second quarter, but eventually go up 14-0 courtesy of a Gage Kelley rushing score.

Monett would answer on their next drive as Karter Brink found Dale Slater on a slant route that turned into a 59-yard score.

Then the flood gates opened. The next Neosho offensive series was capped by a 50-yard touchdown run by Donnie Fox to put the Wildcats up 21 to 7.

Monett would not back away from the challenge though, Brink would find Slater again this time on a bobbled interception chance that would end up in Slater’s hand to make it 21-14.

Neosho then took to their special teams, the ensuing kickoff would end up in the hands of Bret Camerer and he would score from 87-yards away to push the lead to 13 points after a failed PAT.

The Wildcats would add another score in the first half to take a 35-14 lead into halftime, before adding two more touchdowns in the second half.

Neosho now awaits the 3rd seed in Class 4 District 6 Marshfield who defeated Bolivar 24 to 20.

Monett’s season comes to an end at 4-6.