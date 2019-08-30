Game of the Week: Monett vs. Mt. Vernon

MONETT, Mo. – In our first High School Game Night of 2019, we head out to Monett as the Cubs host the Mt. Vernon Mountaineers.

“I’ve been telling people this should be the game of the week and it is, and we’ll be ready to play the game,” said Monett Head Coach, Derrick Uhl.

The Mountaineers and Cubs will meet in their first conference action of 2019 as Big 8 East (Mt. Vernon) meets West (Monett).

“We take a lot of pride in being physical and just kind of going out there and hitting someone in the mouth. The Big 8 Conference is known for the grittiness and the toughness of the sport and just going after each other,” said Monett Senior, Junior Villa.

Monett will enter the game looking to build back to their state championship season from 2016. That was also the last time the Cubs beat the Mountaineers.

“Last year we came up short against them. We want to redeem ourselves. We got a pretty good team this year, as long as we play our key roles and everyone does their part, we’ll be good Friday,” said Junior Cavazos, a Monett Senior.

The game will feature two senior quarterbacks in Monett’s Karter Brink and Mt. Vernon’s Zach Jones. Both players have a well of talent at their disposal.

“Our offense is great this year. [Monett’s] is better. We’ll just see how it goes. I think it’s going to be an offensive showdown,” said Mt. Vernon Senior, Zach Jones.

The two teams had different finishes to their 2018 campaigns. Monett would win four of their final five games before falling to Neosho in the Class 4 District tournament. Mt. Vernon would make it all the way to the Class 3 semifinals before their loss to Cardinal Ritter. Last season the Mountaineers also featured all-around athlete, Will Boswell, but will have to replace Missouri’s all-time leading tackler.

“We’re going to have to be very versatile and just keeping the opponents guessing all the time,” said Coach Mt. Vernon Head Coach Tom Cox about this year’s team.

Kickoff for tomorrow (8/30) night’s game is at 7 PM from Burl Fowler Stadium in Monett. You can catch the highlights of that game at 10:15 on High School Game Night!