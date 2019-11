PIERCE CITY, Mo. — Three weeks ago, the battle between the Pierce City Eagles and Miller Cardinals was separated by six points. The Eagles walked away with a 13-7 win, finding the end zone in the final seconds. Pierce City would also go on to claim the Southwest Conference title.

It’s time to run it back for both teams as they meet again in the district semifinals. Miller looks to avenge its loss and advance on in the tournament with unbeaten Pierce City trying to keep it moving.