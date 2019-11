JOPLIN, Mo. — Playoff season is here and the top seed Joplin Eagles in Class 6 District 3 welcome the Jefferson City Jays to town Friday night at Junge field.

The Eagles finished the regular season undefeated against the top teams in the Central Ozark Conference and will face a Jefferson City team that ended its regular season 2-7. But Joplin knows the competition only gets better the further they advance on.