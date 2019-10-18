Game of the Week: Galena at Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ks. — A CNC clash provides the spark needed for week seven of Kansas high school football as the Galena Bulldogs visit the undefeated Columbus Titans. What makes this week different though is the result and what comes next.

“It’s the biggest game of the season so far,” Galena head coach Beau Sarwinski said. “That’s what we say every week, that it is the biggest game of the season. It has a lot riding on this. We still feel like we got a shot at the district title.”

There’s a lot at stake when it comes to overall seeding for the postseason, and this match-up between two very sound teams will deliver some answers.

“It’s going to be a big crowd,” Columbus senior wide receiver Clay Saporito said. “Everybody in town, in the area, is looking forward to it. It’s going to be packed. There’s going to be a lot of energy there.”