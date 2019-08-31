Game of the Week: #3 Mt. Vernon survives scare at Monett, 22-21

MONETT, Mo. – The Mt. Vernon Mountaineers needed a two-point conversion to survive the upset at Monett, 22-21.

The Mountaineers entered the game ranked third in Class 3 before they even took a snap, but from the start they knew they were in a fight.

In the second quarter, the games first score would finally happen when Jagen Prescott took a pass in the flats to the house. It would be the first score of the season for the Mountaineers and gave them the lead 7-0.

Monett was not ready to back down in this one though after an amazing throw from Karter Brink with both of his feet in his end zone to save a drive, the Senior would lead the charge down the field to score on a one-yard sneak.

The game would stay tied at 7 as the teams entered the half.

The two teams traded blows in the 3rd quarter courtesy of a pick-6 by Monett’s Ethan Umfleet and a Rafe Darter 50-yard reception.

In the 4th, Monett could smell the upset after scoring on a 56-yard touchdown pass with just a 1:23 left in the game.

Mt. Vernon wasn’t down with the game just yet. senior, Zach Jones led a 69 yard drive down the field and cap it off with a touchdown pass to Rafe Darter to bring the game within one as time expired.

The Mountaineers took the field after the score and lined up for a two point try. Jones would find Cale Miller, who scored on the try giving the Mountaineers a 22-21 victory.

Mt. Vernon starts the season 1-0 and will head to Nevada (0-1) next week. Monett (0-1) will look to bounce back at Marshfield (1-0).