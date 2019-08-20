Galena looks to remain competitive in 2019

GALENA, Kan. — The Galena Bulldogs will have the unenviable task of replacing 10 seniors.

10 seniors who helped the team reach the state semifinals last season. One of those seniors, do-it-all quarterback J.C. Shelton.

“We lost some good ones, but I also think we’re gaining some good ones,” Galena head coach Beau Sarwinski said.

Galena will have about half of the number of seniors on this year’s team with most of the experience coming on the offensive and defensive lines. One of those linemen, senior Rico Gordon, knows the team will just have to focus on what they can do to get better.

“Just don’t worry about what all the other people say,” Gordon said. “We lost a lot of good teammates last year, but we still have some good teammates this year and we’re feeling confident in this team this year, bunch of athletes, we put our mind to it we’re a bunch of hard workers and we’ll get it done.”

The team knows however, that it will be the younger players who will need to learn the ropes quickly and help carry the load if Galena wants to make another deep playoff run in 2019.

“Hopefully they’ll grow up fast and the ones that haven’t had a lot of experience,” Sarwinski said. “The ones that have will continue to grow and lead the way.”

Senior Nick Sarwinski and his fellow seniors know they’ll have to lead by example.

“Yeah we’re really going to have to show the younger guys how it’s done around here and they’re going to have to watch us and see how it feels to be a Bulldog,” the younger Sarwinkski said.

The Bulldogs will open their season on September 6 against Riverton.