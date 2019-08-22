Frontenac football hopes for big season in 2019

FRONTENAC, KS — The Frontenac Raiders Football team is back at practice preparing for the upcoming season.

This year’s edition of the Raiders is one of the more experienced groups for Head Coach Mark Smith. 16 seniors return for Frontenac this season, including Jake Beckmann at Quarterback and Drew Bollinger at linebacker.

Frontenac went 6-4 in 2018, and earned a playoff win for the fifth straight season.

With the experience this group has, the Raiders could be a prime contender for state this season, and the team has a lot of confidence heading into the 2019 campaign.

“You can tell the other guys know the playbook. They’re excited about it,” said Smith. “They’re playing fast. They’ve worked hard for this moment. Our seniors have been great leaders for us and we’re excited. We know we have a tough challenge with a great schedule, but I think we have a chance to be pretty good this year.”

Frontenac Senior Ryan Raio said, “I think we have a really good opportunity here. We’ve got 16 seniors…and we’re all pretty close, and I think we can take that as an advantage.”

“We’ve been thinking about that our whole four years, going to state our senior year, hopefully going undefeated,” said fellow senior Brant Chance. “I expect a really big season out of us. Our seniors, we’ve been waiting for this moment.”

The Raiders begin their season against Richmond (MO) on September 6th.