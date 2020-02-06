Four Webb City athletes sign to play at next level

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City held their Signing Day ceremony Thursday for four football players who signed their letters of intent Wednesday.

Kade Hicks, Gavin Surber, and Trent Thompson will all go from being Cardinals to Pitt State Gorillas, joining new head coach Brian Wright’s first recruiting class.

“During the season I had aspirations of playing in there and hoping for an opportunity and that’s what they gave me was an opportunity to play and that’s what I took,” Hicks said. “I’m honored to be able to go up there with him (Brian Wright) and be able to see what he has to offer and play up there.”

Their teammate Ethan Ott will head to Oskaloosa, Iowa to become a William Penn Statesmen.

“I just really love the coaching staff there and I’m really excited for the opportunities that are going to be waiting for me there. I’m just excited to get there and get started. Just playing football! I’m just ready to be back in the game. I’m not ready to be done with it. Just to have that camaraderie again and going to practice everyday. I love it.”