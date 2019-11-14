Four Nevada athletes sign letters of intent

NEVADA, Mo. — Four Nevada athletes signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level.

Dalton Gayman would head to Fort Smith, Arkansas to play basketball for the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith.

Calli Beshore will run cross country and track and field at the University of Missouri – Kansas City.

Hailee Lundien signed to play softball at Allen County Community College. Her teammate Madison Hyder will stay close to home, playing softball at Cottey College.