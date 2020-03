BOLIVAR, Mo — The quest for a perfect season will continue for the Carl Junction Girls Basketball team. The Bulldogs defeated Sullivan 64-48 Saturday afternoon in the Class 4 Quarterfinals, and are headed to their third Final Four in four years.

Destiny Buerge scored 23 points on the afternoon for Carl Junction, while Katie Scott dropped 14.

CJ plays Incarnate word on Thursday afternoon in the Class 4 semifinals from JQH Arena in Springfield. Game time is set for 2:45 P.M.