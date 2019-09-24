East Newton snaps streak for Week Four’s Top Performer

Entering Week Four of the high school football season, the East Newton Patriots had been without a win for precisely 1,079 days. It’s 35-8 victory over Nevada on Friday saw an end to a 25-game losing streak.

There’s no denying that there’s a different vibe under new head coach Kyle Wood, and the Patriots finally took that step over that hump to collect its win of the season. It required a full team effort and the Patriots did just that.

East Newton returns to action on Friday, heading to Cassville for a match-up against the Wildcats.

Week Four Top Performer Finalists:

1.) East Newton

2.) Webb City’s defense

3.) Patrick Carlton – Carthage

4.) Isaiah Davis – Joplin

5.) Lance Stephens – Seneca

