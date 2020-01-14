Diamond Hosts Second Annual Gem City Girls Wrestling Scramble

DIAMOND, Mo — After Missouri became the ninth state to sanction girls wrestling at its state tournament last year, the Diamond Wildcats followed it up with its first all-girls wrestling event. After a successful first event, the Gem City Girls Scramble was even bigger this year.

The second Gem City Girls Scramble took place Monday at Diamond High School on Monday. Southwest Missouri schools including Monett, Seneca and Webb city were in attendance

Last year 40 girls over 17 schools participated. This year the number of wrestlers grew to 82.

The scramble featured state champion Lizzie Miller from Buffalo, who came back for a second time, as well as other state qualifiers. Those taking part in the event know how important it is to have all-girls wrestling competitions.

“The state of Missouri as a whole we had 800 girls in the state last year,” said Diamond Wrestling Coach Bill Gray. “This year we have over 1000.”

Gray continued, “It’s good to see these young ladies have the opportunity to get out here and do something they’ve learned to enjoy.”

“Just getting a variety of matches, and a variety of competition is great especially going into districts and state,” Buffalo Wrestler Lizzie Miller said. “I love having them just everywhere. We get to ride together as a team and see new girls and just see the sport grow which is tremendous.”

Diamond Senior Brianna Moody said, “It’s good to have a lot of girls get together to do the stuff that we do.”

“You’re accepted. It feels good.”