The Diamond Wildcats had better success in 2018 by picking up three wins on the season compared to going without a win just the season before.

Part of that comes from head coach Mac Whitehead who took over the team in 2018.

The Wildcats also added different competition to their schedule during the 2018 season.

As the Wildcats enter the 2019 season they are hoping that they can improve even more and compete with the top teams in the Southwest Conference.