Davis breaks loose for Week Three’s Top Performer

Before Carthage and Joplin faced off on Friday night, the Tigers only allowed seven points through two games played.

With this matchup between two potent offenses, one would expect that to change. Joplin’s Isaiah Davis put up five touchdowns for a total of 35 points alone with 241 yards rushed on 29 carries. Not a single punt was attempted in the Eagles 56-55 win over Carthage and it was a game that saw over 1,000 yards of overall offense.

Joplin returns to action on Friday away at Republic to battle another set of Tigers.

Week 3 Top Performer Finalists:

1.) Isaiah Davis – Joplin

2.) Brett and Nick Sarwinski – Galena

3.) Blake Tash and Zach Westmoreland– Joplin

4.) Patrick Carlton – Carthage

5.) Will Shawver– Riverton

Catch our Top Performers every Monday at 6 & 10 p.m. on KODE.