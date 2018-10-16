Commerce’s Ibarra runs away with Week 8 Top Performer

Chris Ibarra led the Commerce Tigers to a 37-7 victory on Friday night in Commerce. During the game the Senior running back amassed 301 yards and scored four rushing touchdowns. The scores came from 50, 70, 85 and 33 yards away for Ibarra in the win. Next up, the Tigers will face Rejoice Christian on the road Thursday night.

This week’s Top 5 performers:

#1 Chris Ibarra – Senior – RB – Commerce

#2 Devrin Weathers (Soph.) & Durand Henderson (Sr.) – RBs – Webb City: Weathers and Henderson combined for 19 carries, 311 yards, and four touchdowns. Weathers had one less carry but the most yards with 177. Henderson had 10 carries for 134 yards, with both running backs scoring two touchdowns a piece.

#3 Patrick Carlton – Sophomore – QB – Carthge: Carlton continues to shine after stepping in for the injured Zeke Sappington. This week the Sophomore compiled 353 all-purpose yards with 5 total touchdowns (2 rushing, 3 passing).

#4 Trevor Medlin – Senior – RB – Lamar: Medlin paced the Lamar rushing attack with 6 carries for 129 yards and 3 rushing touchdowns. Medlin also had one catch for 33 yards and one receiving touchdown.

#5 Isaiah Davis – Junior – RB – Joplin: Davis had a great night on the ground against Nixa. The Junior carried the ball 18 times for 122 yards and 4 rushing touchdowns in the victory.

