CJ Girls Sweep COC Season

CARL JUNCTION, Mo — The Carl Junction Girls Basketball team took care of Nixa on Monday night 54-37. With the victory, the Lady Bulldogs sweep the COC portion of their regular season.

CJ led by four at halftime and pulled away in the second half for the win. Carl Junction was led by Katie Scott’s 24 points. The senior’s best period was the third, when she scored nine points.

The Lady Bulldogs have one more game before beginning district play. Carl Junction battles McDonald County on Thursday evening to end the regular season.