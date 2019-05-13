Central Oklahoma Walks-Off Pittsburg State in Extras

It was do or die on Sunday for Pittsburg State baseball as they had to win a rematch with Central Oklahoma today to advance to the MIAA tournament championship.

The Gorillas got on the board first thanks to a John Oliver solo shot in the 1st inning,but the Bronchos then ripped off seven unanswered to take a 7-1 lead.

PSU then responded with a massive seventh inning, scoring five runs then tying the game in the 8th thanks to a Clint Allen RBI.

UCO’s TK McWherton gave the Bronchos a 8-7 lead in the bottom eight, but John Oliver had the big bat again, tying the game at 8 in the top ninth.

McWherton then ended the contest in extras with a walk-off single for the 9-8 victory.

Central Oklahoma fell to Central Missouri 10-2 in the championship, but both teams qualified for the national tournament.

Pittsburg State finished with a 31-21 record in Bob Fornelli’s first season at the helm.