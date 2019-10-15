Carthage’s Patrick Carlton takes flight for Week Seven’s Top Performer

Already entering week eight of the high school football season, and there’s no looking back now. There have been a number of fantastic performances from players around the area with this week being no different.

Carthage’s quarterback Patrick Carlton has been nothing short of sensational this season for the Tigers as he found the end zone five times in the 35-14 win over Willard. Carlton threw for 145 yards with an additional 139 yards accrued on the ground. In the mix, he scored four times rushing in for six and tallied one more through the air.

The Tigers are currently 5-2 on the season, holding down the number one spot in their respective Class 5, District 6 standings. They play host to another set of Tigers in Republic this week.

Week Seven Top Performer Finalists:

1.) Patrick Carlton – Carthage

2.) Case Tucker – Lamar

3.) Colten O’Hara – Pierce City

4.) Isaiah Davis – Joplin

5.) Webb City’s defense

Catch our Top Performers every Monday at 6 & 10 p.m. on KODE.