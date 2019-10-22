Carthage’s Marcus Huntley charged up for Week Eight’s Top Performer

As we prepare to enter the playoffs for high school football, seniors and other skill players are saving their best performances for last. Or, you could say that they are turning it up at the right time.

Carthage’s Marcus Huntley went on an absolute tear in the Tigers 54-34 win over the Republic Tigers. In the battle of the Tigers, Huntley recorded 200 yards of total offense with just five touches of the ball for four touchdowns. That wasn’t a typo. Huntley almost scored a touchdown on every touch he carried the ball.

Tigers move to 6-2 entering the final game of the regular season. They also currently sit in the number one spot of their respective Class 5, District 6 standings.

Week Eight Top Performer Finalists:

1.) Marcus Huntley – Carthage

2.) Isaiah Davis – Joplin

3.) Tyler Mueller – Carthage

4.) Devrin Weathers – Webb City

5.) Drew Patterson and Cole Stewart – Carl Junction

Catch our Top Performers every Monday at 6 & 10 p.m. on KODE.