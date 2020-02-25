Carthage’s Blagg Signs with OCC Volleyball

CARTHAGE, Mo — Carthage Volleyball Senior Addison Blagg took the next step in her athletic career on Monday by signing her letter of intent to play for Ozark Christian College.

Signing to play at OCC reunites Blagg with former High School Coach Tony Allmoslecher. Blagg was one of six seniors who helped Carthage to a 23-11-1 record, and a semifinal berth in the district tournament last season.

She says that Ozark Christian College has a great environment, and she is excited for her athletic future.

“I really want to just exceed in all of my playing levels and push myself as far as I can to new positions that I haven’t played before,” said Blagg. “(T)hen also on a school level I just want to continue my academics, and really grow in my faith with the lord.

Blagg continued, “I honestly feel like it was one big happy family community. It was awesome. I loved every part of it.”