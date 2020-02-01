Carthage upsets No. 10 Nevada 53-43 in the battle of the Tigers

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Party on during homecoming weekend for Carthage as the Tigers upended the No. 10 Nevada Tigers, 53-43, behind a few costly technical fouls.

Nevada stretched its lead by as much as five at the end of the first and claimed a two-point grip on the game at halftime. But then the second half saw two technical fouls against Nevada that allowed Carthage to jump out in front. Credit to the Tigers of Nevada for keeping it close, but Carthage took full advantage of Nevada’s penalties and closed out the game on top.

Logan Applegate led all Nevada scorers with 20 points while Joel Pugh scored a team-high 13 points for Carthage.