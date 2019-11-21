Carthage preparing for quarterfinal contest with Glendale

CARTHAGE, Mo. — After winning their sixth consecutive district championship, the Carthage Tigers will now look to get past their quarterfinal opponent and back to the Class 5 semifinals for the third straight year.

Carthage cruised to a district title by shutting out Nixa. Now they will get ready for the Glendale Falcons and their air raid offense. Glendale is coming off a win over Waynesville in their district final.

The team says their ready for the challenge of facing a unique offense.

“It’s been an adjustment, you know coaches getting their game plan together, the scheme together and then being able to translate that over to the kids,” Head coach Jon Guidie said. “Kids are kids, they’re gonna do whatever they’re asked to do and hopefully they’ll do it well.”

“We’ve seen it probably once or twice a game, which it is tough,” senior Kale Schrader said. “They run an empty backfield, so the hardest part about it is probably just gonna be how much we’re running and our condition, but I’m pretty confident in our defense.”

The two teams will meet on Friday night in Springfield, with kick off set for 7 pm. The winner will move on to face the winner of the Chaminade – Fort Zumwalt North game.