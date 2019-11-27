Carthage football looks to get over state semifinal hump

CARTHAGE, Mo. — For the third straight season, the Carthage Tigers find themselves back in the Class 5 state semifinals.

They’ll face a tough task however, travelling to O’Fallon to face an undefeated Ft. Zumwalt North team.

The Panthers are no strangers to the semifinals either, this will be their third appearance in four years.

A more than four hour drive on game day may present some challenges, but the team believes they’ll be ready come game time.

“We want to make it as normal as possible, so we’ll take a break,” head coach Jon Guidie said. “When we get back on the bus for the last haul, that’s when we’ll get focused and do a scouting report, eat their food and hopefully be ready to play.”

Players said the atmosphere in practice has been energetic this week.

“Our team is really hyped,” quarterback Patrick Carlton said. “We come to practice with a lot of energy everyday. That’s what you need to be successful and we’re going to keep doing that.”

“Yeah it’s amazing out here just to know that one more win and we’ll be playing for a state championship,” senior Tyler Mueller said. “Yeah last year was definitely a hard loss, even though I was a junior, being one game short, but this year we’re gonna give it our all and get over that hump.”

Kickoff is set for 3 pm Saturday.