Carthage defeats Carl Junction 35-7

CARTHAGE, Mo. – The Carthage Tigers knocked off Carl Junction 35-7 tonight at David Haffner Stadium.

The second ranked Tigers in Missouri Class 5, struggled to get anything going offensively in the first quarter, but finally the air attack paid off in the second when Junior, Patrick Carlton, found Silas Templeman sliding into the end zone for the games first score.

Carlton would add another touchdown in the second quarter as the Tigers led 14-0 before the half.

In the second half, Tyler Mueller took the game over scoring three rushing touchdowns.

Carl Junction would get on the board in the 4th quarter courtesy of a 9-yard touchdown run by Garret Taylor.