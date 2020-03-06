Carl Junction’s Katie Scott Named Gatorade Missouri Girls Basketball Player of the Year

CARL JUNCTION, Mo — The season for Carl Junction Girls Basketball Senior Katie Scott just got even sweeter.

The Gatorade Company announced today that Scott was named the Gatorade Missouri Girls Basketball player of the year. She is the first girls basketball player from Carl Junction High School to receive this honor.

so thankful for all of the coaches, players, friends, and family who have gotten me to this point!!❤️ sorry powerade, looks like I’m only drinking gatorade from now on 😉 pic.twitter.com/RpKufdfwof — Katie Scott (@eitakscott) March 6, 2020

In the 2019-20 campaign, Scott has averaged 21.9 points, 11.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 3.3 steals, and 2.8 blocks per game. The senior came into the postseason with 1,792 career points scored.

This season, Scott has helped the Lady Bulldogs to a 25-0 record, and an outright COC championship. Carl Junction will play Webb City for the Class 4, District 12 championship on Friday night.

Last year, Scott committed to the Drury Lady Panthers Women’s basketball program where she’ll start playing next season.