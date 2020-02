CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The third ranked Carl Junction girls basketball team trailed by double digits heading into the fourth quarter, but came storming back, defeating Class 5 sixth ranked Ozark 65-57 to remain undefeated on the season.

With the win, Carl Junction moves to 20-0 on the season, 6-0 in the COC.

Katie Scott lead the Carl Junction scoring with 32 points.

The Lady Bulldogs will play Joplin in their next game February 18.