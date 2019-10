No distractions was the message to players at Columbus practice this week. The undefeated Titans spent the week preparing for their Homecoming game against Parsons. That alone can make it difficult to stay focused.

"We're going to have all kinds of things going on between floats and everything else," Columbus head coach Blake Burns said. "Everybody is not showing up to see a coronation. They are showing up to see a football game, and we've got to be able to put on a big show."