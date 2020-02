CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction and Neosho basketball teams split their COC double header Tuesday, with the Carl Junction girls and Neosho boys picking up wins.

The Carl Junction Lady Bulldogs defeated Neosho 69-34. Senior Katie Scott finished with 33 points. Shila Winder also finished in double figures in scoring.

The Neosho boys were able to pick up their first COC win of the season, defeating Carl Juction 50-49.