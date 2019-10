JOPLIN, Mo. -- You never want to see a player miss time with injury, and if you're a Missouri Southern fan, you definitely don't want to see your team's leading receiver moved to backup quarterback in order to fill in for a player missing time with an injury.

That's exactly what has happened to the Lions. Head coach Jeff Sims said Wednesday that backup quarterback Sean Kelly will miss three to five weeks of action with a leg injury, which means Dwayne Lawson will move into the backup role for Saturday's game with Central Missouri this Saturday.