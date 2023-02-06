PHOENIX, Ariz. — There isn’t just one Kansas City professional sports team staying in Arizona this week.

Sporting KC will play against Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday and during their current stay in Arizona, they were coincidentally moved to the Same hotel as the Chiefs ahead of the Super Bowl.

“Obviously at our new hotel, some team has came in and has taken over but we’re happy with that. It’s a good team,” Sporting KC head coach Peter Vermes said.

“I’d imagine they’d be pretty lowkey leading up to the game but it’s an exciting time,” Sporting KC forward Johnny Russell said.

The Chiefs invasion of Arizona is not a problem for Sporting KC as they’re looking forward to showing support for the big game.

Just as the Chiefs have love for Sporting KC, they share the same sentiments with the Chiefs.

“Now it’s great to see that we have so many guys interested in our team and vice versa, and you know that publicly and that’s pretty cool when everybody supports each other,” Vermes said.

“You know a lot of those guys turn up to our games throughout the season and then we return the favor. There’s a lot of our guys that go to their games and cheer them on as well,” Russell said.

While Vermes has Philadelphia ties, he made it clear who he was rooting for in the Super Bowl.

“I mean It’s tough for me, right? I’ve always followed the Eagles and everything but I’m a Kansas City guy,” Vermes said. So, at the end, it’s a hard team to root against. I want the Kansas City team to do well. It’s one of those tough games for me, but yeah, I’m a Kansas City guy now.”