PITTSBURG, Ks– Special Olympics Kansas was in Pittsburg, Friday morning for their State Powerlifting event that took place at Pittsburg High School.

It is a 2-day event with the powerlifting event happening today and a flag football event going on tomorrow.

There are about 66 athletes competing in today’s event with three teams from the Southeast region.

The athletes competed in three events; Squat, Bench Press and Deadlift.

Athletes would step up and do a one rep max and then move up to higher and heavier weight.

We caught up with Southeast Region Director Olivia Ryan who talk about what the day consisted of and a few athletes who talked about how fun it is to be competing.

Olivia Ryan said, “So we have, I think three teams from the southeast region which is awesome. And then we have teams from all over the state that have been practicing all three of the lifts and then after they finish it and get their awards tonight there is a dance for all the athletes. It’s going to be a luau. It’s going to be downtown in Pittsburg and they are really excited. They have been planning outfits for weeks and weeks are really excited about it”.

Marquel Russell said, “It’s a blast. I have a lot of fun meeting a lot of new people, a lot of new friends especially just competing against them is great. I have a lot of fun”.

Luke Gerhart said, “It’s a big dream come true coming out here. This is my second time coming out here for this meet. I thought it’d be really cool just being with my teammates, and being out there lifitng and being ready.”