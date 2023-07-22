PITTSBURG, Ks. — Football season is not quite here just yet, but today at Hutchinson Field Special Olympics Kansas brought back football for some athletes.

Special Olympics Kansas put on its first state-level flag football tournament. It’s also the first state-level sport of any kind to be hosted by Special Olympics Kansas in Pittsburg. This was the second day of a two-day event.

There were 10 teams in total with a mixture of girls and boys on the same team from all across the state of Kansas that showed up to compete.

Bekah Henderson said, “It’s so much fun. I mean, I’m so glad there are so many girls out here. Girl Power. I was born here in Pittsburg. But anyway, just seeing a lot of people out here in different teams, I think that’s awesome.”

The athletes came prepared with their gear and were ready to take the field to show off their talents. And most of all–have fun.

Olivia Ryan said, “Their personalities shine through about every single play. You see the ones dancing, you see the competition. Every time they score a touchdown, there’s always a different dance or a different routine. You can tell that they’re competitive, but you can also see that they’re here to have fun.”

Courtney Davis said, “Oh, it’s Pretty good, man. Everybody else is out having fun. it’s a good time.”