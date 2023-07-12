PITTSBURG, Ks. — Special Olympics Kansas was in Pittsburg earlier Wednesday as they hosted a bowling competition for adult athletes.

Wednesday morning, at Holiday Lanes in Pittsburg, Special Olympics came together to put on its regional bowling competition. The competition had around 225 athletes show up to compete.

Olivia Ryan said, “But it’s also I mean, everybody knows that there’s going to be a lot of people there. It’s going to be congested, but we make the most of the day because we’re here for the athletes. And if the athletes have a good experience then, we have a good experience and it’s just really important on a lot of avenues, I think, for our volunteers that are showing up and spending time with them, but also for the athletes to get out of the house and hang out with each other. Yeah, So the but I think my favorite part is the fact that they are here to compete, but they still are so happy just going home with first, second, third, fourth. They are just happy to go home with the hardware. But, they are competitive, but they also cheer each other on. So it’s cool to see.”

They will also have the option to compete at the state bowling competition in Kansas City. These athletes get to go home with medals while having a day where they can have fun and socialize with their peers.

Wyatt Higgins says, “It’d be pretty good. I have to have good sportsmanship and talent. How to have a good and let’s have fun. Getting strikes. Yeah.”