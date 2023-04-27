PITTSBURG, Ks. — Thursday morning, Special Olympics Kansas and Pitt State teamed up to have a track and field day in the Robert W. Plaster Center.

The day began with a torch run and the opening ceremony. Then, the athletes participated in running, jumping and throwing events.

From the first day of the track and field day on Tuesday to Thursday’s events, there’s been over 760 athletes, volunteers and coaches across 20 schools that includes Fort Scott, Galena, Girard, Columbus and Pittsburg just to name a few. These athletes had the opportunity to have people cheer them on, win medals and be around similar people.

The day is unique for not only the kids, but everyone involved as well.

Jannah Farrington said, “I’ve been involved for several years and day in day out, you see what these kids are capable of. They just look forward to this day. They wake up there at school early, which for me I teach middle school, so it’s not always the case. Just to see them to be able to even be with other peers even of same disabilities or not alike, It just warms the heart.”

Olivia Ryan says, “I mean our “why” as an organization is our athletes, so as long as our athletes are having good experiences we want everybody involved to have a good experiences, but there is no feeling like coming to a Special Olympics event and seeing an athlete receive a medal and just their reactions will absolutely melt you.”