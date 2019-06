The JJ Watt foundation began back in 2011 with one goal in mind, help middle schools in need of funding for after school athletics. To this day, they have donated 4.6 million dollars to over 450 schools across the nation. One of the most recent communities the foundation has helped, is Miami, Oklahoma.

The Wardogs are done with their final workouts before 4th of July break, but there's no rush to leave, because waiting for them are 50 brand new helmets, shoulder pads and cheerleading mat. All received through the JJ Watt Foundation, founded by the 3-time defensive player of the year, and one of the greatest to ever play the game of football.