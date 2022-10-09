Sunday afternoon, the Missouri Southern Women’s Soccer team faced off against Emporia State where they would lose at home 3-0.

Lions goalkeeper Lilly Doneghue had three saves on the day. Ashley Koepp led her team with three shots.

The Hornets goals would come at the 39th, 48 and 66th minutes to play.

Southern have a long road trip to Hays and Kearney. They play Fort Hays State Friday, October 14th at 6:00 pm. Next, they are at Nebraska-Kearney where they take on the Lopers, Sunday, October 16th at 1:00 pm.