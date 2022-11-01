Well college basketball is starting to get underway and that includes Missouri Southern. Earlier today, the preseason top-25 coaches poll was released. Missouri Southern came in ahead of the season.

The WBCA or the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced their Division II Preseason Top-25 Coaches Poll and coming in at #19 were the Missouri Southern Lions.

This is the first time since the 1993-94 season they have been ranked in any pre-season polls.

The last time Missouri Southern was in the polls was back in 2014 when they were ranked 22nd after beginning the year 8-1.

So the expectations are certainly high. Both Lacy and Madi Stokes believes the expectations and what will be the reason behind their success.

Lacy Stokes said, “I think having and earning those expectations last year has kind of pushed us, this post-season and after last year, all this summer and now with pre-season we’ve kind of used it as something to push us forward and keep us going, getting better each day knowing that people have those expectations for us and that we have them for ourselves now after seeing how good of a team we can be and how high our expectations for our team this year.”

Madi Stokes stated, “Everybody’s getting in the gym on their own time and it’s not like the coaches asking us to get in the gym are all willing to get into the gym because we wanna put in the work and improve our shots. Defense is pretty big for us. We really try to dominate on the defensive end every time and rebounding offensively and defensively. So, just making sure that we’re all locked in on defense is really good for us.”