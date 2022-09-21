The MIAA Football season continues with week four this weekend. The Missouri Southern Lions have been on an uptrend since falling to Nebraska Kearney in their season opener.

The Lions have since then defeated Northeastern Stare 30-13 on the road and then won over Central Oklahoma 40-21 last week. This Saturday, MSSU will hit the road to face a 1-2 Fort Hays Tigers team. Fort Hays is coming off their first win of the season defeating Lincoln 51-14.

In the UCO matchup, the Lions had a strong showing out of their offense especially from their quarterback Dawson Herl. He would pass for 189 yards and three touchdowns with adding also fifty rushing yards and two more scores. Southern are ready to keep playing their brand of football and getting in the win column. The team discuss their game plan for their opponent.

Atiba Bradley said, “This is a team that’s getting better every week, it’s a team when look at them they’re two deep. It’s filled with sophomores and redshirt freshmen and that tells me they’re gonna get better every week, because you got a coach over there that won the league in ’17 or ’18, so they didn’t forget how to coach.”

Ezekiel Lang stated, “They run pretty similar to UCO with what I see with just the corners and safeties, it’s pretty similar besides UCO having three safeties basically, so it’s pretty similar. Probably stick to the same game plan as UCO pretty much.”

Coleman Booker mentioned, “They’re pretty big up front and we know their quarterback can sling it a little bit, so we’re just gonna come out there and prove our D-Line is big up front too and keep them one dimensional.”