PITTSBURG, Ks. — On Saturday afternoon, at John Lance Arena rivals Pitt State and Missouri Southern men’s basketball team face off against each other.

A big night for Darius Dawson and Cam Williams propelled Southern past Pitt State 81-74. MSSU goes to 5-8 on the season and 3-4 in conference play.

Meanwhile, the Gorillas drop to 7-5 overall and 3-3 in the MIAA.

Three Gorillas scored in double figures. Marque English had a team-high 20 points. Max Alexander tallied 17 points paired with eight assists with six rebounds. Jeremy Shaw chipped in 15 points.

As for the Lions, four players posted double-digit points. Dawson had a game-high 25 points on 8 of 19 shooting, 7-7 from the free throw line and two blocks. While Cam Williams scored 23 points on 7 of 15 from the floor and 8-9 from the stripe. Both Dawson and Williams combined for 48 points. Lawson Jenkins added 12 points in 11 minutes and went 3 of 4 from behind the arc. Vinson Sigmon Jr. reckoned 11 points.

Pitt State will host Nebraska-Kearney on January 11th at 7:30 p.m.

MSSU will go back home to play host to Fort Hays State on Thursday, January 11th at 7:30 p.m.

Dawson, Jenkins and head coach Sam McMahon spoke about the team getting a big win to start the new year.

Dawson said, “It was really big for us. It’s a comeback. It’s a comeback for us. Remember I told you earlier that we’re going to start we’re going to start something special over here. And I think, is this all the product of the work we put in for the last ten days? So we worked on the fundamentals, of course, I tell you, and we put in the work and you see what happens.”

Jenkins said, “Yeah, like he said, I mean, it’s a great start to the new year. I mean, we’ve all had great attitudes in practice through the losses and everything, so it’s just starting to pay off a little bit. Hopefully we can keep it going.”

Head Coach McMahon said, “Yeah, it was a huge win and credit to our guys, they get all the credit. They’ve kept the elite championship energy the whole time. They could have got their divers down, they could have got their heads down, but they stayed the course and used this off time to get better in the fundamentals. We really worked on taking care of the basketball, landed on two feet in the paint essentially passing with two hands and catching with two. And just back to the basics. And for us to have five turnovers in an environment like this against a really good team like that, that’s a testament to their hard work.”