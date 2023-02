Early Saturday afternoon, Missouri Southern won big over Southwest Baptist and ended up run ruling them, defeating them 12-2 to move to 2-0 on the season.

Freshman Owen Schneider got the win for the Lions as he went 6.0 IP and finished with five strikeouts.

Catcher Chayton Beck led the way with two hits and three RBI’s.

The Lions will be back at home tomorrow for a double-header with St. Cloud St. and Southwest Baptist. Those games are scheduled to start at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.