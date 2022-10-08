Saturday afternoon, MSSU hosted Lincoln University for their homecoming game. The Lions would run away from the Blue Tigers 37-14. Jaedon Stoshak return a 76-yard punt for a touchdown. The last punt return touchdown was in 2012.

Carthage native Colton Winder had himself a day with two interceptions.

Missouri Southern now have four wins on the season so far. The last time the Lions had four wins was in 2014.

Coach Bradley said, “Well it’s interesting and not interesting, it’s football, special teams play correlates with defense and so, this was the first game in two weeks that we got back to doing a better job pinning people deep, kind of playing the field position game.”

Colton Winder stated, “I think we played with an edge. We know that last weeks as not our best performance so, it helped us play more aggressive. We played very physical, just had an edge on our shoulder.”

Jaedon Stoshak mentioned, “Yeah, I was super excited, I had a little bit of a celebration but I’m also the holder so I had to run back afterwards and go hold for Nick, you know catch my breath a little bit, make sure that he gets what he needs to do, kicking, cause he’s still perfect on the season so we’re still happy about that too.”

Missouri Southern next game will be at Central Missouri to take on the Mules on October 15th at 1:30 pm.